Milo Ventimiglia gushes over Mandy Moore, his co-star on ‘This Is Us,’ saying, ‘She’s a Very Inspirational Woman.’

Milo Ventimiglia, star of ‘This Is Us,’ gushes over co-star Mandy Moore, saying, ‘She’s a Very Inspirational Woman.’

When the pilot episode of This Is Us aired in 2016, the entire world fell in love with Jack and Rebecca Pearson.

As a result, fans learned more about their characters — Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore — and discovered that the co-stars are almost as close off-screen as they are on This Is Us.

As the cast prepares to leave the show, they are sharing their love for one another with the rest of the world.

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore appear to play the same roles for the cast as Jack and Rebecca, who play the parents of the This Is Us characters.

Despite the fact that the popular NBC show features an ensemble cast, Ventimiglia and Moore have always felt like the show’s leaders due to their fictional roles.

Kevin, Kate, and Randall’s parents on This Is Us are Jack and Rebecca.

The series alternates between the Big Three’s ages as babies, toddlers, children, teenagers, and adults.

And, unfortunately, because Jack died when the kids were teenagers, fans usually only see him in the past.

Rebecca remarried Miguel years after his death, but Jack’s presence is still felt in the present timeline.

Many This Is Us fans flocked to Jack and Rebecca right away, thanks in part to Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore’s on-screen chemistry.

If the producers hadn’t chosen them to play Jack and Rebecca, the show wouldn’t be the same.

Milo Ventimiglia sat down with E! News before the premiere of This Is Us Season 6 to discuss his friendship with Mandy Moore.

“I remember telling her that I’m not going to be happy unless you’re happy,” said the actor.

“For Mandy and me, that’s been a recurring theme. We both put in so much effort.”

We talk a lot.”

Following that, Ventimiglia complimented his co-star.

“I just think the world of her,” he said.

Moore is “incredibly, naturally talented,” the actor said of Moore.

She’s a firm believer in what she does.

She puts in a lot of effort.”

“I’m always inspired by Mandy,” Ventimiglia added.

She puts a lot of effort into the work, but she leaves it in a studio when it’s finished.

She takes a step away from it.

And there’s something else she’s passionate about: her family, her music, her friends, and giving back to the community.

Her name is…

