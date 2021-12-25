Milo Ventimiglia Reveals Jack Will Be a ‘Supporting Character’ in the Final Episodes of ‘This Is Us’ Season 6

Fans of This Is Us know how much they love Jack Pearson.

During the first five seasons of the show, the Pearson patriarch won everyone’s heart.

And he’ll almost certainly do so in the final season.

The character of Jack, played by Milo Ventimiglia, will, however, play a more supporting role in Season 6 of This Is Us, according to Milo Ventimiglia.

Milo Ventimiglia talked about how Jack is used in the final episodes of This Is Us Season 6 in the weeks leading up to the premiere.

When Deadline spoke with the actor about his character’s arc this season, he was tight-lipped, according to Deadline.

Jack has “moved over into a supporting role,” according to Ventimiglia, so he may appear in the same capacity as he did in season 5.

“It’s the idea that as a parent, you’re a supporting character in your child’s story,” said Ventimiglia.

Nonetheless, in This Is Us Season 6, the audience will accept as much of Jack Pearson as possible.

Despite the fact that the show has already told the majority of his story, fans still enjoy seeing Ventimiglia on television.

Milo Ventimiglia also spoke with Mario Lopez on ON about Jack’s story in Season 6 of This Is Us.

“We were driving things forward from the past when the show first started,” Ventimiglia said.

“I believe we are now reversing the trend.

From the future to the present, we’re returning.

The big mystery at first was all about Jack’s death and how it affected his family, his children, and his wife.

But now we’re starting to see traces of Rebecca’s legacy, like a breadcrumb trail.”

“I think what we’ll see this season is more reflection on Rebecca’s life and Rebecca’s impact on her kids,” the actor continued.

Season 6 of This Is Us will focus on Rebecca, whereas the first few seasons focused on Jack’s life, death, and relationship with his children.

This is how we feel about the upcoming final chapter of (hashtag)ThisIsUs. pic.twitter.comAsgqW0abqZ

Mandy Moore teased Rebecca’s arc in This Is Us Season 6 in the Deadline article as well.

Moore shared that Rebecca is “as present as possible” and “really savoring the time she has with her family.”

“I believe there is a lot of thinking about the past and making sure she…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.