Milo Ventimiglia Says Jack’s Episode Will ‘Break Him’ on ‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Milo Ventimiglia Says Jack’s Episode Will ‘Break Him’ on ‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Milo Ventimiglia Says Jack’s Episode Will ‘

Fans of This Is Us, get your tissues ready.

The NBC series’ next new episode, titled 25, will take viewers on an emotional journey.

Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack Pearson on This Is Us, revealed what the upcoming story is all about ahead of Season 6 Episode 4 – and it appears that “Don’t Let Me Keep You” will include scenes that truly “break” his character.

Jack receives a phone call at the end of This Is Us Season 6 Episode 3, “Four Fathers,” informing him that his mother, Marilyn (Laura Niemi), has died.

After 13 years, Jack drives up to his mother’s house in the trailer for episode 4.

The teaser depicts the Pearson patriarch struggling to bid Marilyn farewell at her funeral.

However, it appears that there will be some touching moments as well.

The character of Jim Cody Williams tells Jack that Marilyn looked forward to their “Sunday calls” and that Jack was his mother’s hero.

Fans of This Is Us will have to wait until season 6 episode 4 to see how Marilyn and Jack’s story unfolds.

However, in an interview with Extra, Ventimiglia revealed what fans can expect from the characters on January.

“It’s a serious episode,” said Ventimiglia.

“The last couple of seasons, Jack has taken a bit of a back seat.

Seasons one, two, and three taught us a lot about the man.

As the series progressed into seasons four and five, he reverted to playing a supporting role in many of the children’s stories, which is fantastic.

But this one returns to Jack and learning how he copes with loss, specifically the loss of a parent, and the moments that will ultimately break him as a person, with his wife by his side.”

“It’s a pretty big episode for Jack, but I think for the show as well,” the actor continued.

It’s just another example of what we like to do, which is to get people to think about the present moment.

Those moments when someone comes to mind and you feel compelled to choose…

