Mindy Kaling, Demi Lovato, Jameela Jamil, and other celebrities are leading the body-positive movement.

Mindy Kaling, Demi Lovato, Jameela Jamil, and Others Are Leading the Body-Positive Movement

The body-positivity movement has officially entered the mainstream, as these Hollywood celebrities demonstrate through their words, actions, and social media posts.

Social media has been used by well-known activists to spread messages of self-love to their followers.

Mindy Kaling made headlines in July 2019 when she shared a series of photos of herself wearing various two-piece bathing suits.

She reminded people in the caption that every body is a bikini body.

“I’m not sure who needs to hear this, but… WEAR A BIKINI IF YOU WANT TO WEAR A BIKINI You don’t have to be a size 0 to wear a BIKINI You don’t have to be a size 0 to wear a BIKINI You don’t have to be a size 0 to wear

“Swipe for my storytime and have a wonderful summer,” the Office alum wrote.

Demi Lovato has also been open with her fans about her struggles with eating disorders and body image in the past.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer previously discussed how they learned to love themselves after coming out as non-binary in 2021.

Lovato said on The Ellen Degeneres Show in January 2018: “I’ve been working on myself for the past year, more than I’ve ever worked on myself.”

“I’ve completely surrendered to the process of simply learning to love yourself, and I believe it shows in my photographs.”

I’m going to start posting more pictures of myself in my bathing suit on the internet.

I want to show my fans that they, too, can achieve that level of self-love.”

Jameela Jamil, on the other hand, has used her platform to promote body positivity and body neutrality.

The founder of the I Weight movement frequently criticizes celebrities on social media for sharing sponsored posts for questionable diet products.

“Be cautious when using social media.

“A lot of celebrities and influencers acting like they know what they’re talking about when it comes to diet and health, and that they’re your friend… (friends don’t sell you laxatives…),” she wrote in a December 2018 Instagram post.

The actress has also continued to remind her fans that they are perfect just the way they are on social media.

In April 2019, the Good Place alum captioned a photo of herself on Instagram, saying, “Even the bits you were told were “wrong.” They aren’t wrong, they’re f–king normal.”

“They’re made of flesh and blood,” says the narrator.

Today, give thanks for your body.

It’s one of your pals.

These are my babe-bumps, whether fashion and film told you so.”

