Mindy Kaling’s Diamond Necklace Has Its Own Security Guard at the 2020 Oscars

Mindy Kalingdid not come to play.

The actress is presenting at tonight’s 2020 Oscars, and her glam squad (shout out to Meghan Markle‘s stylist BFF Jessica Mulroney) is not taking any risks when it comes to the diamonds draped around her neck.

Mindy told E!’s Ryan Seacrest exclusively that her bling has protected by its own security detail. Remember when we said she didn’t come to play?

“I cannot lose this necklace. The diamonds, right?” she said on the red carpet. “I have to make sure I don’t lose these, I don’t trip, I don’t flub any names.”

Kaling, “I will tell you this, there is a man here, a security guard to make sure that nothing happens to this.”

However, the only thing turning heads faster than Mindy’s diamonds and her Dolce & Gabbana gown was her date. As per usual, B.J. Novak is accompanying his former The Office co-star at tonight’s ceremony. A source on the red carpet told us that the crowd went absolutely wild upon their arrival to the Dolby Theatre.

Naturally.