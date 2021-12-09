Mindy Weiss Reveals Every Detail of Paris Hilton’s Insane Wedding in “A Day in the Life”

A Day in the Life: Paris Hilton’s Insane Wedding Organizer Mindy Weiss Reveals Every Detail

Will you please stand, ladies and gentlemen? Mindy Weiss is saying “yes” to E! News’ request that she reveal every last detail about Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s dream wedding.

Most brides have no idea what to expect on their wedding day, including how they’ll feel standing at the end of the aisle, whether the weather will cooperate for their outdoor vows, and what mishap will go unnoticed by everyone except them.

Paris Hilton, on the other hand, was completely unaware of what was going on.

“She had only been to one wedding,” Mindy Weiss, the recent bride’s wedding planner, tells E! News of the recent bride, who attended sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild’s Kensington Palace wedding in 2015.

So, while most of my brides know what to expect, I don’t believe she did.”

Fortunately, she was accompanied by an expert.

Mindy has planned nearly every celebrity wedding you’ve heard about in the last three decades (think Justin and Hailey Bieber, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Ciara and Russell Wilson).

As a result, when Paris gave the pro six months to prepare for the Nov.

Despite having already committed to staging Simon Huck and Phil Riportella’s nuptials later that weekend, she was more than up for the task. 11, vows that would air on Peacock’s Paris in Love and be thoroughly dissected by the OG influencer-turned-beauty and fashion mogul’s legion of fans, she was more than up for the task.

“It was a lot,” Mindy says of the three-day event that went on…

