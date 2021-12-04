Ming-Na Wen of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett claims that they are neither the bad nor the good guys in the spinoff.

Ming-Na Wen, the author of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, claims that the characters in the spinoff are neither bad nor good.

As any Star Wars fan knows, some of the franchise’s most treacherous characters are the ones that audiences connect with the most, resulting in the saga spawning a number of beloved antiheroes, with Fennec Shand actor Ming-Na Wen recently revealing that her character in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is neither good nor bad.

Shand and Fett, as seen in previous adventures, may carry out deceptive and violent missions, but they also adhere to a well-established but dubious moral code.

“It’ll be fascinating to see how their relationships develop in The Book of Boba Fett.”

That’s probably all I’ve got to say on the subject.

You’ll have to wait for the rest.

They’re not the bad guys, of course.

According to The Direct, Wen revealed to Disney twenty-three magazine, “They’re not that good either.”

“We are the anti-hero,” says the narrator.

Playing the anti-hero is something I enjoy doing.

I believe you get away with more.”

“Well, there is a partnership between the two of them [Fennec and Boba Fett], for sure,” Wen said, describing their relationship and morals.

They’re connected because they’ve both had near-death experiences.

And they both follow a code.”

Prior to joining the galaxy far, far away, Wen had often expressed her love for the franchise, even going so far as to joke that Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison was much better at keeping his cool on set.

“The scenery in Temuera is breathtaking.

He’s the polar opposite of me in some ways, which is good because he’s not as much of a nerd as I am,” Wen admitted.

“He recognizes the effort that goes into everything, and I enjoy it.”

Legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigate the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate in The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian.

