Mini Pineapple Cakes from Giada De Laurentiis are moist, delicious — and portable — treats.

Mini Pineapple Cakes from Giada De Laurentiis are moist, delicious, and easy to transport treats.

Giada De Laurentiis’ Mini Pineapple Cakes are fun and easy to make for even novice bakers, and they’re perfect for bringing to holiday gatherings this season.

The Food Network host’s five-star dessert is easy to make.

While the chef’s recipe calls for a three-pound chopped pineapple, she says a 20-ounce can of crushed pineapple will suffice.

Drain the juice from the can and save it for later in the recipe.

In addition to light brown sugar, unsalted butter, egg whites, water, vegetable oil, almond extract, and a box of white cake mix, the recipe calls for these ingredients.

The full recipe, as well as an accompanying video and reviews, can be found on Food Network’s website.

The crushed pineapple is heated in a skillet until it’s “a little caramelized because it’s sort of an upside-down cake, so you want the bottom to be caramelized,” De Laurentiis says in the FN video for this recipe.

“Kind of gives it a smokier flavor,” says the cook, adding two tablespoons unsalted butter and a half-cup brown sugar to the pineapple.

“All we have to do now is cook it down, caramelize it, and evaporate all of the liquid until it’s nice and brown.”

The cake can begin while the pineapple cooks.

While it’s usually best to stick to the instructions on the cake mix box, De Laurentiis requests that we follow her recipe instead.

To begin, she only uses the egg whites from three eggs: “I’m only using the whites because I want it to be a little bit fluffier,” the Everyday Italian host explained.

She adds two-thirds of a cup of water to the whites, which is half of the amount specified on the box mix.

“I’ve divided [the amount of water used]because I really want the flavor of pineapple to come through, so I’m going to split it with half water and half pineapple juice,” she explained.

The cake mix, along with two-thirds of a cup of each vegetable oil and pineapple juice, is stirred into the mixture (“I promise you, nobody will even know it’s cake mix”).

It’s all mixed together with almond extract (“it perfumes the whole cake”).

The pineapple has now cooked down to a bronzed, beautiful, thick concoction that is spooned into each of the…

