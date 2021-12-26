Mini skirts and ‘double denim’ are among the trends predicted by ASOS for 2022.

Clothing from the ‘Noughties’ and ’90s’ became increasingly popular in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue into the new year.

Miniskirts, low-rise jeans, and “double denim” are just a few of the fashion trends expected to be huge in 2022.

According to the annual ASOS Trends Report, the “noughties” look exploded in popularity in 2021 and will continue to dominate for the next 12 months.

The popularity of 90s-inspired clothing, such as baggy jeans, cargo pants, and bright, bold colors, which peaked in 2021, is expected to continue.

The e-commerce behemoth also revealed:

In a separate survey of 2,000 adults, 40 percent of 18- to 35-year-olds said they would spend more on clothes in 2021 than they did in 2020, according to ASOS.

While 40% said they bought something fashion or beauty-related to commemorate the lifting of the lockdown in July.

And it appears that shoppers are eager to put their new looks together, with 67 percent of 18- to 35-year-olds planning to go shopping on Boxing Day, spending an average of £119 each.

Three in five (67 percent) Gen Zs and Millennials say they’ll be shopping in the sales this year, with jeans (45 percent), coats (36 percent), and trainers (36 percent) at the top of their wish list.

In 2022, a quarter of 18-35-year-olds say they’ll wear oversized and baggy-style fits, and a fifth (20%) say they’ll go for big and bold colors.

This is a continuation of 2021, when oversized styles accounted for 60% of male jersey top sales and women’s flares saw a 135 percent increase in sales.

Customers purchased more than 1.5 million bride and bridesmaid dresses in 2021, following a string of lockdowns and cancelled weddings, with the long-sleeved maxi Iris wedding dress being the clear winner.

Grooms and male guests were well-dressed, with over 100,000 full suits sold and formal shoe demand up by 80%.

The Love Island effect also worked its magic: a tie-dye co-ord worn by winner Millie Court sold out in less than a week.

