Minka Kelly is Trevor Noah’s girlfriend.

Trevor Noah, a South African comedian, has been dating Minka Kelly on and off since 2020.

Many fans are now curious about Kelly’s background and profession.

Kelly, 41, is an American actress and model who was born on June 24, 1980.

Her role on NBC’s Friday Night Lights catapulted her to stardom, and she has since appeared in films such as Parenthood, Charlie’s Angels, and Almost Human.

Kelly is the granddaughter of actor Richard Ney and is the daughter of Aerosmith guitarist Rick Dufay and exotic dancer Maureen Kelly.

Kelly has been a regular on HBO’s Titans since 2018. She plays Dawn Granger.

Noah, 37, and Kelly started dating in August 2020 but broke up in May 2021 after only a year together.

“Their work commitments and careers are very different, and they both felt like they should take time apart,” a source said at the time, confirming the split.

Despite calling it quits, the former couple has kept fans guessing since they were spotted together in New York City in September 2021.

While they are “not officially back together,” a source told PEOPLE, they are “figuring things out.”

Kelly and Noah have yet to comment on their relationship status, and they are both rumored to be single at the moment.

Noah underwent an unknown procedure in New York in December 2021, according to reports.

Dr. Noah was sued shortly after.

Riley J Williams III and the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan are claiming that the surgery was botched.

Noah claims in court documents obtained by Page Six that the Hospital for Special Surgery and surgeon Dr.

“Careless in failing to treat and care for [him]in a careful and skillful manner,” Williams said.

According to court documents, Noah’s injuries were “permanent, severe, and grievous,” leaving him “sick, sore, lame, and disabled.”

Williams is an orthopedic surgeon who focuses on injuries to the elbow, knee, and shoulder.

Kelly has had a number of high-profile relationships over the years.

Prior to dating Noah, she dated actors Wilmer Valderrama, Jesse Williams, Chris Evans, and Derek Jeter, as well as baseball legend Derek Jeter.

Meanwhile, Noah dated model Jordyn Taylor until they split up in 2017 for unspecified reasons.

He was also linked to Dani Gabriel, a South African physiotherapist.