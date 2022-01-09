Minka Kelly Shares Her First Photo of Trevor Noah from Their “Once in a Lifetime” South African Vacation

Even though it wasn’t Friday night, Minka Kelly opened up about her relationship with Trevor Noah.

On Sunday, Jan. 7, the actress posted her first-ever photo of the Daily Show host to her Instagram page.

9, more than a week after he shared his first photo of her on social media.

Both photos were taken during their recent vacation in South Africa, where they visited friends.

“Go to South Africa. It’s a great place to visit.

Make friends with people who are like this.

Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime vacation.

Minka captioned her photo, “Thank you, Mzansi [prayer emoji][red heart emoji],” referring to South Africa’s nickname.

Trevor took the photo, which shows the two enjoying drinks with friends on a luxury boat.

Anele Mdoda, a local radio and TV personality, regrammed the photo with the hashtag “Makota,” which means “bride,” “newlywed,” or “daughter-in-law.”

Other guests also shared group photos from Trevor and the Friday Night Lights star’s travels, as well as a video of the couple dancing.

Late last month, Trevor and Minka traveled to South Africa.

On December 1st,

He posted a photo of the two seated at a dinner table during his best friend Xolisa Dyeshana’s birthday party on March 29.

Trevor, 37, and Minka, 41, have remained silent about their relationship, which has always been kept private.

The couple started dating in 2020 and broke up last summer, but when they vacationed together in St. Lucia, they sparked rumors of a reconciliation.

In New York City, Barts and were also spotted together.

In September, they were also spotted together in the city.

