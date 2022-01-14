Mipha’s Lightscale Trident, and How to Get or Repair the Champion’s Weapon in ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’

The Champions, Mipha, Daruk, Urbosa, and Revali, were created by Nintendo for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Players didn’t have many opportunities to interact with these new characters because they all died before the start of BOTW.

Link, on the other hand, can get closer to Champion Mipha after assisting Zora, Prince Sidon, and King Dorephan.

In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, here’s how to get or repair Mipha’s Lightscale Trident.

Fortunately, in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the path to obtaining Mipha’s Lightscale Trident allows players to kill two birds with one stone.

After defeating Divine Beast Vah Ruta, Link can obtain the item.

King Dorephan pleads with Link to stop the rain Vah Ruta creates before it floods and washes away the Zora homeland after visiting Zora’s Domain with Prince Sidon.

Other Divine Beasts, such as Vah Rudania, threaten Hyrule’s races’ lands in a similar way.

Link can return to the throne room after defeating Waterblight Ganon, where King Dorephan and Prince Sidon await.

The king and Mipha’s former teacher, Muzu, presents Link with a treasure chest containing the Lightscale Trident as a reward for freeing the Divine Beast Vah Ruta.

While the trident is a powerful lancing weapon, it has the same durability as every other weapon in the game (except the Master Sword).

Players can, however, reforge the weapon if Link breaks it.

Link’s Lightscale Trident will break if he uses it too much in Breath of the Wild.

Fortunately, he learns that the Zora Dento can assist him.

Dento works out of his Hammerhead workshop in Zora’s Domain, which is located behind Marot Mart.

He claims that if Link brings him a Zora Spear, a diamond, and five pieces of flint, he can reforge the weapon.

Link can find a Zora Spear in the water behind the stairs if he leaves King Dorephan and Prince Sidon in the throne room.

Another can be found in the Ne’ez Yohma Shrine Treasure Chest in Zora’s Domain.

Return to Dento once you’ve collected all of the items.

He warns Link about how rare diamonds are in Breath of the Wild, and what happens if one appears…

