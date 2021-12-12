Miranda Cosgrove Discusses Jennette McCurdy’s Decision to Leave Acting with E! News.

Miranda Cosgrove Reacts to Jennette McCurdy’s Acting Retirement on E! News

Miranda Cosgrove tells E! News that she understands iCarly co-star Jennette McCurdy’s decision to stop acting “100%.”

Miranda Cosgrove has worked for the majority of her 28 years, so she understands why one of her former co-stars quit.

Jennette McCurdy, who plays iCarly on Nickelodeon, made headlines earlier this year when she announced that she would not be returning for the reboot.

Miranda (Carly Shea), who has partnered with HP’s Girls Save the World to empower young women to make a difference through environmental advocacy, recently told E! News that she “understands” Jennette’s decision to leave the industry.

“I think it’s safe to say that being in the business at a young age isn’t easy,” Miranda said.

“I mean, it’s difficult to have an adult job when you’re a child.”

I completely understand her point of view.”

Miranda says that iCarly is a “different show without the Sam character” and that “they miss her.” She understands Jennette’s decision not to join the reboot.

Miranda would warmly welcome Jennette back onto the show if she ever changed her mind about bringing her character back.

“Of course, the door would always be open if she wanted to come back,” the actress explained.

“However, I believe she is doing a lot of really cool things that she wants to do.”

Despite the fact that the reboot will not feature Sam and her butter sock, Miranda teased what Jennette’s character might be up to.

“People always say that if her character were on this show, they’d have to bleep out everything all the time because her character was always so wild, even on the kid’s version of the show,” Miranda laughed.

“It would have been a lot of fun to see what her character would do now,” says the author.

The actress also revealed what she would do if she did not pursue a career in acting.

“I’d probably want to be a vet if I didn’t want to be an actress,” the actress said. “I’m at the vet a lot because I have so many animals, so I feel like I’ve learned a lot just from being there.”

Miranda explained, “Before I wanted to be an actress, I always wanted to be a veterinarian.”

