Miranda Finally Tells Steve About Che on ‘And Just Like That’

If you haven’t seen this week’s episode of And Just Like That, save it for later or proceed with caution.

It’s been building for the entire season, and in this week’s episode of And Just Like That, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) finally confronts the issues surrounding her marriage to Steve Brady (David Eigenberg).

After months apart, Miranda and Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) were reunited romantically last week.

Che isn’t pleased to learn in this week’s episode that Miranda isn’t in an open marriage, but is instead cheating on her husband with Che.

“You get out of my bed and go home to a husband, that’s an open marriage,” Che says, surprised.

“Jesus Christ, Miranda, why did you even put yourself out there if you’re not available? It’s not fair to wait until now to bring this up.”

Che, we’re completely in agreement.

“I don’t sneak around,” Che says, clearly upset by this revelation.

I’m not a cheater or a liar.

“I’m a lot of things, but I’m not a squatter.”

“Until you figure out your life,” they tell Miranda, this is the end of their relationship.

Miranda uses this as an opportunity to ask Steve for a divorce (that sound you hear is every AJLT viewer exasperatedly sighing over how long it’s taken her).

Of course, she doesn’t do this until she knows Che is in love with her, which seems to contradict her claim to Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) that she would have ended her relationship with Steve even if Che wasn’t involved… but we digress.

Miranda grabs Steve’s hands and dumps him while he’s on the couch looking for his missing hearing aid.

“I want more, more of everything, more connection, more energy, more sex, more me, more, Steve, more!” she exclaims, as a perplexed Steve watches.

“You and I, we’ve been together a long time, and it’s always been like this,” he finally says.

You don’t think I’m enough, then you think I’m kind of enough, and then you don’t think I’m enough.

And I’m always there, waiting for something to happen.

