Miranda Fryer, a child star on Neighbours, was planning to start a family with her childhood sweetheart when she died tragically at the age of 34.

Miranda Fryer, a neighboring child star, was planning to start a family with her childhood sweetheart before her tragic death at the age of 34.

Her heartbroken family says the former actress, who played Sky Mangel on the show as a child, died in her sleep on January 6 at her home in Melbourne.

Miranda was cast in a soap opera at the age of 18 months, and she stayed for three years.

She went on to get an art diploma before studying to be a nurse, and after recently completing her degree, she was set to start a postgraduate position in the neuroscience department at Monash Hospital in February.

Miranda married Arthur Pothitis, her childhood sweetheart, at a beach ceremony in Aspendale in November 2020, after a long engagement.

In an emotional tribute, her bereaved family described the couple as “true soulmates” and revealed that they were planning to have children with them.

“True soulmates, Miranda and Arthur were making plans to start their family when one day last week she went to sleep and never woke up,” her family said in a statement.

We are baffled as to why this is happening.

“She had some heart problems, and perhaps her lovely persona was just too good for this world.”

“We, who all adored her, will cherish the memories she has left us with and mourn her death for the rest of our lives.”

So many friends have died, and there is still so much to offer this world.”

Miranda’s cause of death is unknown, but her family confirmed to TV Tonight that she died on January 6.

Her family believes her heart “fell out in her sleep.”

Miranda’s brother Jeremy wrote on Facebook that Miranda died “peacefully.”

“I’m writing to share the most heartbreaking news with you.

“MJ died last Thursday around midday,” he wrote.

“It was completely unexpected; we don’t know for sure what caused it, but based on our family history, it appears that her heart failed while she slept.”

She left quietly.

“Without MJ, the world will be a different place.”

She was the on-screen daughter of Joe Mangel, played by Mark Little, and Kerry Bishop, played by Linda Hartley-Clark, for three years on Neighbours.

Stephanie McIntosh played the character when she was reintroduced as a teenager in 2003.

Miranda’s real-life mother Traci Hunter paid her a heartfelt tribute, calling her “the most wonderful daughter.”

“She had so much love and passion for life,” she told the Herald Sun.

“She was an incredibly loving and kind person,…

