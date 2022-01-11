Miranda Fryer was a character on Neighbours.

Miranda Fryer, a former star of Neighbours, has died at the age of 34.

Her bereaved family announced the sad news in an emotional statement on January 11, 2022.

Miranda rose to fame in the late 1980s as a child star in Neighbours.

She had given up acting in her adult life to pursue a career as a nurse.

After recently completing her degree, she was scheduled to begin a postgraduate position in the neuroscience department at Monash Hospital in February 2022.

Miranda’s family confirmed to TV Tonight that she died on January 6, 2022, after a long illness.

Her cause of death has yet to be determined, but her family has revealed that she had heart problems prior to passing away peacefully in her sleep.

Miranda’s brother, Jeremy, wrote on Facebook that she died “peacefully.”

“I’m writing to share the most heartbreaking news with you.

He wrote, “MJ passed away last Thursday around midday.”

“It was completely unexpected; we don’t know what caused it yet, but based on our family history, it appears that her heart stopped beating while she was sleeping.”

She left quietly.

“Without MJ, the world will be a different place.”

Miranda’s mother, Traci Hunter, paid her a heartfelt tribute, calling her “the most wonderful daughter” and describing her death as a “terrible shock.”

“She simply fell asleep and did not wake up.”

“It’s a huge shock to all of us,” she told the Herald Sun.

“She was a truly wonderful, loving person, almost too good to be true – she was obviously too good to be true because she was taken from us so young.”

She was cast as Sky, the on-screen daughter of Joe Mangel (Mark Little) and Kerry Bishop (Linda Hartley-Clark).

She first appeared on the soap in 1989, when she was 18 months old, for a three-year run.

Stephanie McIntosh reprised the role of the character as a teenager in 2003.

In November 2020, Miranda married her long-term boyfriend Arthur Pothitis.

Miranda’s bereaved family described her relationship with Arthur in a statement posted on the internet.

“True soulmates Miranda and Arthur were making plans to start a family when she went to sleep and didn’t wake up one day last week.

“We have no idea why,” her family stated.