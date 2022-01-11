According to Miranda Fryer’s family, her heart “might have failed in her sleep.”

﻿Miranda Fryer’s death was caused by her heart failing in her sleep, according to her family.

Miranda Fryer’s heart may have failed in her sleep, according to her devastated family.

The actress, who played Sky Mangel in the show as a child, died on January 6 at the age of 34 in her Melbourne home.

Miranda married Arthur Pothitis, her long-term partner, in November 2020.

Her cause of death has yet to be determined, but her family revealed that she had heart problems before passing away peacefully in her sleep.

Miranda’s brother, Jeremy, wrote on Facebook that she passed away “peacefully.”

“I’m writing to share some very sad news with you.

He wrote, “MJ passed away last Thursday around midday.”

“It was completely unexpected; we don’t know what caused it yet, but based on our family history, it appears that her heart stopped beating while she was sleeping.”

She walked away calmly.

“Michael Jackson was a huge personality, and the world will be a different place without her.”

Miranda’s mother Traci Hunter paid her a heartfelt tribute, calling her “the most wonderful daughter” and describing her death as a “terrible shock.”

“She simply dozed off and did not wake up.”

“It has come as a huge shock to all of us,” she told the Herald Sun.

“She was a truly wonderful, loving person, almost too good to be true – she was obviously too good to be true because she was taken from us so soon.”

Miranda’s bereaved relatives described her as “beautiful inside and out” in a statement posted on the internet.

“True soulmates Miranda and Arthur were making plans to start a family when she went to sleep and didn’t wake up one night last week.

Her family said, “We don’t know why.”

“She’d been having heart problems, and perhaps her lovely persona was just too good for this world.”

“We, who all adored her, will cherish the memories she has left us with and mourn her loss for the rest of our lives.”

“A stunning adolescent, stunning adolescent, stunning adolescent, stunning adolescent, stunning adolescent, stunning adolescent, stunning adolescent, stunning adolescent

So many friends, so much that this world still has to offer, all gone.”

Miranda’s family confirmed to TV Tonight that she died on January 6th.

At the age of 18 months, she began playing Sky, the on-screen daughter of Joe Mangel (Mark Little) and Kerry Bishop (Linda Hartley-Clark), in 1989 for a three-year run.

Stephanie McIntosh played the character when she was reintroduced as a teenager in 2003.

Miranda had studied nursing and was about to begin a postgraduate job in the neuroscience department at Monash Hospital…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.