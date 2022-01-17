Miranda Hobbes’ Storyline Isn’t Actually Out of Character

Miranda Hobbes’ ‘And Just Like That…’ Storyline Isn’t Actually Out of Character

While some fans believe Miranda Hobbes is acting completely out of character in And Just Like That, this may not be entirely true.

Miranda’s less-than-desirable qualities and traits may be highlighted in the reboot.

However, they had been present all along.

In fact, the original series did a better job of highlighting some of her more toxic traits, albeit in a more comedic way.

Miranda and Steve Brady had been married for over a decade when And Just Like That… began.

While their relationship was never perfect, fans were surprised to learn that Miranda was completely unhappy in her marriage.

After all, Miranda and Steve are one of the couples that fans have been rooting for for a long time.

Above all, by the end of Sex and the City: The Movie, they appeared to have worked out their differences.

Miranda’s cheating storyline was deemed out of character by some fans on Reddit.

Miranda was never a cheater, but her desire to get out of a committed relationship isn’t new.

Miranda exhibited this trait throughout Sex and the City, especially when it came to Steve.

While some fans find Miranda’s cheating storyline repulsive, one could argue that it follows Miranda’s overall approach to Steve and dating in general in the original series.

Miranda only became interested in a few of her partners after she was no longer able to have them.

When they were dating, however, her interest waned.

Until he walked out of Denial in season 2 of Sex and the City, Miranda was not interested in dating Steve.

Miranda’s interest was only rekindled after seeing Steve with Jessica after the couple had broken up for the second time.

Miranda was most interested in Steve after they had Brady, even though he was already seeing Debbie, after they had Brady.

Miranda isn’t the only romantic partner with whom Miranda has behaved in this manner.

Miranda’s interest in Skipper Johnston was reignited in season 1 of Sex and the City after she saw him with another woman.

She was no longer interested when she discovered he had abandoned his new partner for her.

One could argue that her fascination with Dr.

Robert Leeds’s love for her waned after he told her that he loved her as well.

Miranda’s bad behavior…

