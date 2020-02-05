Miranda Kerr’s Facialist Shares Her Favorite Products to Help Cure Dry Winter Skin

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Dry skin this winter? There’s someone who can help!

Candace Marino, AKA “The LA Facialist,” is an expert when it comes to achieving radiant, red-carpet skin all year round. Celebrities flock to her Beverly Hills office for her highly sought-after skincare treatments and expertise. In fact, her impressive roster of clients include Miranda Kerr, Lauren Bushnell, Kourtney Kardashian, Ashley Iaconetti, Jackie Cruz and Grimes.

With fad treatments and products constantly coming and going, some may feel overwhelmed with the industry. If you can identify, Candace has some suggestions.

“I recommend finding a reputable skin care provider to assess your skin who will work with you long term. Results happen when you have a thorough skin care consultation with a pro who will ask the right questions and be able to create a custom regimen based on your skin type, health history and lifestyle,” Candace shared with E! News exclusively. “This will save you the heartache of investing hundreds of dollars in the latest fad and seeing worsening or stagnant skin conditions.”

If you’re wondering how to formulate your skincare routine to give you glowing skin like your favorite celeb, Candace says, “Good skincare regimen is well rounded and should include both clinical and natural products,” which debunks the skincare myth that “chemicals are bad.” In fact, she recommends a “neutral routine—powerful actives which include both chemical and natural compounds. Skincare doesn’t have to be mutually exclusive to one belief system.”

For the winter season, Candace also recommends monthly facial treatments, exfoliating and making an extra effort to keep the eye area and lips hydrated.

Let’s face it, finding skincare products that work can be tricky especially during the winter. But scroll below to see the products Candace recommends to give you flawless, Hollywood skin during the cold months.

—Reporting by Mike Vulpo