Miranda Lambert Shares Relatable Post About Feeling Anxious Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Miranda Lambert is keeping it real on the ‘Gram.

The country star recently opened up about feeling anxious and overwhelmed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Like many of us, Lambert explained that the new reality we’re all living in has been hard to “unpack,” especially since things are so uncertain right now.

“I haven’t really known what to say on social media during all this. I’m not great at socials anyway and a time like this makes it that much more difficult for me to figure out how to be,” she began her detailed Instagram post.

“Tuesday of this week is when I finally realized I could unpack,” she continued. “For the next few months for me there are no shows, no sound checks, no bus calls, no flights. Just home. Once I processed it, I actually got a feeling of peace even though , like all of us, my anxiety about the sate of the world right now is still through the roof.”

Despite feeling anxious, the 36-year-old songstress shared how she’s dealing with it. If anything, she’s using this time to really express her creativity and organize things she’s been putting off.

Oh, and keeping in touch with her friends and family has also helped!

“I’ve started working on some projects around the farm that I kept running from because I had to leave for work and some I’ve wanted to run from because organization is not my fav,” she said.

Moreover, the country star has been spending more time with her husband, Brendan Mcloughlin.

“Ive been having some pretty cool virtual happy hours with friends and family,” she shared. “Brendan and I have been cooking, cleaning, working out (some virtual classes but not enough @b.w.fitness @willowpilatesstudio ) spending time with dogs and horses and just being together quietly.”

Naturally, Miranda said she’s written a few songs as she practices social distancing. But most importantly, she’s counting her blessings, thinking positively and cherishing moments with her loved ones… because that’s all we can do!

“Today I spent most of the day thanking Jesus that the sun was out. The baby chicks are about to move into their new coop and that’s about all the news we have around here for the time being,” she shared. “We miss our road family, New York family and I dang sure miss my Texas fam. My soul sister @apes_1983 just had her first baby yesterday, baby Finn, and we only get to see him through a screen for now. I wish I was there in person.”

She added, “But in happy news, this box arrived today and I felt my heart jump. Some wine from @red55winery , freshly canned salsa, apple butter, Paw Paws bbq sauce, and a note on napkin. “Sending love from home. love mom and dad (be safe). I do feel safe now knowing that even though they are over 600 miles away I’m connected to all of them. Sending light to all the first responders and health care workers. Stay home. Call home.”