Miscarriage was the saddest and loneliest time of Jessie J’s life, she admits.

Following her miscarriage, JESSIE J has been through the “saddest and loneliest” period of her life.

Despite her ordeal in November, she revealed that she is happier than ever and focusing on the positives as she returned to the UK stage this week.

“So I was pregnant but not any longer,” she said on stage, opening up for the first time in heartbreaking detail.

“Believe it or not, I’m probably in the happiest place I’ve ever been.”

My entire outlook on life has shifted.

“I was walking down the street when it happened, and a man approached me.

I was alone and crying.

‘I don’t know you and I don’t know what’s going on with you right now, but I know you should tell other people,’ he said.

“I do what I do because of that.”

So, if you’ve gone through it or know someone who has, please accept my heartfelt condolences.

There’s no other way to put it than it’s the saddest, loneliest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Jessie, a Brit who now lives in LA but is originally from the United Kingdom, wants to use her suffering to help others.

“No one talks about it enough,” she said at a small acoustic show in central London.

What we discuss isn’t what actually occurs.

“I’m grateful that I was raised by two incredible people who taught me to see the good in every situation.”

I’m thankful for my viewpoint.

Every day, all we have to do is live harder.”

“She was with me every day when it was happening,” Jessie said of one of her sisters who flew to the United States to support her during the miscarriage ordeal.

“I was so high on painkillers when she flew out to LA.”

She left everything behind and came.”

After suffering from vocal issues last year, Jessie is now focusing on getting back to full health and releasing her sixth album.

“The album has been finished for a year,” she explained.

I just need my throat, as well as myself, my body, and my life, to clean up and look presentable.”

The album will include a new song called Complicated, which features a shout-out to her Magic Mike co-star Channing Tatum and references her tumultuous decade-long career, which included nearly being dropped by her record label in 2014.

With all of her life experience, she appears to be on the verge of releasing her best album yet.

