‘Miss.

Mr. and Mrs.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will see the debut of teen superhero Kamala Khan.

Some of the cast members of the show have been revealed by the studio.

Fawad Khan, a Pakistani actor, recently revealed that he will be a part of the show.

Mr. and Mrs.

Marvel is based on the Marvel comic book character Kamala Khan, which was created by G Willow Wilson, Sana Amanat, Stephen Wacker, Adrian Alphona, and Jamie McKelvie.

The Disney(plus) show is expected to focus on the teen’s transformation from a typical New Jersey kid to a powerful superhero who assumes Ms. Marvel’s mantle.

Astonishing.

Khan admitted in a recent interview with Film Companion that he shot scenes for Ms.

Astonishing.

He wasn’t able to go into great detail about his role because of Marvel’s non-disclosure policy.

Khan said, “It was a fantastic experience and a lot of fun.”

“It was great fun working with the cast and crew, but I’m afraid I can’t say much more at this time.”

Khan is best known in Pakistani television and Bollywood films as the heartthrob who gained international acclaim for his role in the 2011 Urdu language drama Humsafar.

However, as the frontman of his hard rock band, Entity Paradigm, he has been entertaining audiences since the late 1990s.

Khan’s acting career began with the Pakistani TV comedy Jutt and Bond, and he went on to star in a number of drama series.

Khan appeared in big-budget Bollywood films such as Khoobsurat, Kapoor and Sons, and Aye Dil Hai Mushkil after the success of Humsafar.

For his performance in Khoobsurat, Khan won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut in 2014.

In 2015, he was named “Most Beautiful Man” at the Vogue India Beauty Awards.

Khan came in third place in the Times of India’s “50 Most Desirable Men” polls in 2014 and 2015.

The actor will star alongside his Humsafar co-star Mahira Khan in Pakistani director Bila Lashari’s upcoming film, The Legend of Maula Jatt.

‘Ms.’

Khan will make his Hollywood debut in Marvel.

Following the success of Marvel shows such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Wandavision, and Loki, fans are eagerly anticipating Ms.

Along with Khan’s casting, Marvel has revealed that the show will star Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Aramis Knight as Kareem Red Dagger, Saagar Shaikh as Kamala’s brother, and others.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.