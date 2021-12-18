‘Missing You’ Would Be a No for John Waite.

‘Missing You’ Was a No for John Waite.

The 1980s classic rock ballad “Missing You” by John Waite is one of the most well-known.

Waite claimed in an interview that when he wrote the song, he was inspired by a famous country song.

He also knew that “Missing You” would be a No. 1 hit.

1 after he had written a specific line in the song

“Missing You” is a new wave-inspired soft rock song.

It’s not even close to being a country song.

Waite told Songfacts that when he wrote “Missing You,” he had a country song in mind.

“I was actually thinking about the Glen Campbell song ‘Wichita Lineman,'” Waite said.

“And there’s a Free song called ‘Catch A Train.’ It has nothing to do with “Missing You,” but it’s about waiting on a platform or a highway that leads nowhere but telegraph poles into an unknown future.”

‘You Give Love a Bad Name,’ by Bon Jovi, is a deliberate rewrite of a song from the 1980s.

The secret ingredient that made the song hit No. 1 according to Waite was a line about not missing anyone.

a.

“I knew the song would go to No. 1 after I finished the first chorus.”

1.],” he explained.

“I had no idea I’d be singing, ‘Missing you, since you’ve been gone, I ain’t missing you no matter what my friends say,'” she says.

That line immediately struck a chord with Waite.

He recalled, “I had no idea I was going to sing that, and it floored me when it came out.”

“I took a step back from the microphone and thought to myself, ‘F*** it.’

No, it’s not true.

1.’ I had a feeling.

“I just knew it was that good in my heart.”

In the 1980s, the Monkees only had one hit, which Davy Jones refused to sing.

According to Waite, the song holds a unique place in the history of 1980s music.

He opined, “It was one of those songs that really defined a decade.”

“It was one of the biggest,” he said, adding that “Missing You” has been played 9 or 10 million times on American radio.

The song “Missing You” became a huge success.

It was on the Billboard Hot 100 for 24 weeks, with one of those weeks spent at No. 1.

a.

Waite’s other solo songs never made it into the top ten.

Waite’s album No Brakes featured the song “Missing You.”

No Brakes made it to the top of the charts.

ten out of ten

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.