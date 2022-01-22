‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ Postponed Due to Pandemic, New Release Dates Set

Mission: Impossible 7’s release proved to be, well, impossible.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, it has been pushed back yet again.

“After careful consideration,” the distributor and production company announced Friday, “they have decided to postpone the release of Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 in response to delays caused by the ongoing pandemic.” The new release dates are July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively.

The statement said, “We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience.”

Mission: Impossible 7 has been delayed several times in the Tom Cruise-led franchise.

Before its last release date of September, it was pushed from November 2021 to May 2022.

Last June, production was also halted after several crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

Last September, production on the seventh installment of the (dollar)3.5 billion franchise came to a close.

The eighth installment was originally scheduled to be released on July 7, 2023.

Cruise fans who can’t wait to see the action star in theaters shouldn’t be concerned.

When Top Gun: Maverick finally hits theaters on May 27, they’ll be able to see Cruise on the big screen for the first time.

The sequel to the iconic 1986 film was originally scheduled to hit theaters in June 2020, but due to the ongoing pandemic, it was pushed back to fall 2021.

