Mission: Impossible 7 is (dollar)290 million over budget due to Covid delays and Tom Cruise’s on-set meltdown.

After Covid delays and Tom Cruise’s on-set meltdown, Mission: Impossible 7 is (dollar)290 million over budget.

According to reports, the production costs for Mission: Impossible 7 have risen to a staggering (dollar)290 million after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the original budget.

The action blockbuster has been plagued by setbacks, with star Tom Cruise being forced to piece together massive set pieces in between lockdowns.

According to Variety, film studio Paramount has had to pick up the (dollar)50 million tab because co-producer Skydance was hesitant to go beyond the initial (dollar)240 million deal.

It means that the latest Mission: Impossible film is (dollar)100 million more expensive than its predecessor Fallout.

Cruise is also said to be eager to finish filming Mission Impossible Eight before the release of Mission Impossible Seven in order to shorten the time fans will have to wait for the conclusion of a major cliffhanger.

Film Seven will now be released on July 14, 2023, ten months later than expected, and Film Eight will be released on June 28, 2024, a year later than planned.

Last year, the pressure to keep the production moving reached a breaking point when Cruise ripped into crew members who disobeyed Covid rules on set.

After seeing two of the crew members standing within two metres of each other, he flew into a rage.

“If I see you do it again, you’re f***ing gone,” he yelled on audio tape.

And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you, too, and you, and you, and you, and you, and you, and you, and you, and you, and you, and you, and you

And you, don’t f***ing do it ever again.”

Warner Bros. has fifty employees.

The angry outburst stunned the studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.

At a computer screen, two of the crew members stood less than a metre apart.

Cruise, 59, was enraged that all of his efforts to continue filming during the pandemic could be jeopardized.

“They’re back in Hollywood right now making movies because of us,” he continued.

“You motherf***ers, we’re going to create thousands of jobs.”

“That’s all there is to it.”

There will be no apologies.

Tell it to the people who are losing their f***ing homes as a result of our industry’s closure.

‘

“This f***ing movie isn’t going away.”

Is that clear? If I see it again, you’ll be f***ed.”

Days after 12 people on set in Italy were said to have tested positive, the Top Gun actor held crisis talks with the film’s director, Christopher McQuarrie, in October 2020.

As health officials tracked down contacts of those who had tested positive, up to 150 extras were told not to come in to shoot scenes in Venice.