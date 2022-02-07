Missy Peregrym of the FBI is expecting her second child with husband Tom Oakley.

Missy Peregrym of the FBI is expecting her second child with her husband Tom Oakley.

“My best effort at an ‘adorable’ announcement,” the 39-year-old actress captioned an Instagram video of her 22-month-old son, Otis, smacking her baby bump while she laughed on Sunday, February 6.

“Come on, I’m sorry, but I don’t have time for that.”

I’ll always make time for this family, and I’m super excited that we’ll be welcoming a new baby this summer…blah blah blah.

“(hashtag)ripsleep,” says the user.

On social media, the Canada native’s well-known friends expressed their support.

“More babies for me,” Priscilla Faia wrote, while Jon Foster added, “Congrats Missy!”

The amusing footage was released nearly two years after Peregrym and Oakley announced the birth of their son.

“Otis Paradis Oakley is the name of a character in the movie Otis Paradis Oakley

The former model captioned a sleepy Instagram selfie with her infant in April 2020, “Born March 21st.”

“It’s the *best* feeling in the world to take a nap in the afternoon.

I’d like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Dr.

Brennan and his wonderful wife, Jais, as well as the Lennox Hill staff, for their assistance in bringing our son into this (wonderful) world.

Thank you for continuing to support new families during this difficult time [due to the coronavirus pandemic].”

Six months later, the Stick It star returned to the FBI set, accompanied by her child.

The new mom wrote on Instagram in October 2020, “Back in action alongside Agent Otis.”

“It’s nice to be back with the @fbicbs crew.”

In January of the following year, the Rookie Blue actress celebrated ten months with her son, writing, “Working full time while breast-feeding is the most challenging task I’ve ever taken on.”

I’m still figuring out how to deal with all of the changes in my life.

But the pleasure he gets from poking my eye is priceless.”

Oakley and the Reaper alum have been married since December 2018.

Peregrym married Zachary Levi before their Los Angeles wedding.

The news of the ex-couple’s split broke in April 2015, but the divorce documents listed their separation date as December of the previous year.

“Who am I to live as if God is incapable of healing my wounds, redeeming my circumstances, and loving me sufficiently?”

