Missy Peregrym, the star of ‘FBI,’ is expecting her first child.

Missy Peregrym is expecting her second child with her husband, Tom Oakley.

The actress revealed the news in an adorable and inadvertently funny video she posted to Instagram on Sunday evening.

Peregrym is seen smiling at the couple’s son, Otis, who will turn two in March, when he appears to slap his mother’s burgeoning baby bump, which she can’t help but laugh at (even though it appears to hurt).

Peregrym, 39, captioned the photo, “My best effort at an “adorable” announcement.”

“I don’t have time for that,” she says.

“What I will always have time for is this family, and I’m psyched that we’ll be welcoming a new babe this summer blah blah blah (hashtag)ripsleep,” she continued.

Peregrym and Oakley married in December 2018 in Los Angeles.

In March 2020, the couple welcomed their first child.

Best wishes to the newlyweds.

