Mistakes in TV and Film Spotted on Social Media: From ‘Friends’ Casting Mistakes to ‘Gossip Girl’ Wardrobe Issues

While there are teams dedicated to ensuring that nothing goes wrong on the production side of TV shows and movies, things do slip through the cracks from time to time.

This is where the fans come into play.

Viewers have pointed out the entertainment industry’s gaffes over the years, such as the famous Starbucks cup from 2019 that appeared in a Game of Thrones scene.

“Winterfell has news.

In May of that year, the Game of Thrones team tweeted, “The latte that appeared in the episode was an error.”

“(hashtag)Daenerys [AKA Emilia Clarke] had ordered an herbal tea,” Starbucks tweeted. “TBH we’re surprised she didn’t order a Dragon Drink,” Starbucks tweeted.

While Twitter users were quick to point out flaws in their favorite shows and movies, TikTok users were even quicker.

TikTok has become the go-to place for revealing errors that many have missed, with tabs dedicated to spotting fashion blunders and continuity issues.

Inconsistencies in shows like Gossip Girl and Friends have been hard to miss with streaming services at fans’ fingertips and the ability to binge anything from a laptop or phone.

After pointing out a major fashion faux pas on season 6 of Gossip Girl, eight years after the episode first aired in 2012, TikTok user @skyehanamaikai went viral in spring of 2020, amassing more than 1.2 million “likes.”

She revealed that in one scene from the “Portrait of a Lady Alexander” episode, Blake Lively’s character, Serena Van Der Woodsen, was accidentally filmed wearing black sweatpants under her peach dress.

“I’ve already watched GG six times and never noticed,” one Twitter user said in response to the news.

“How could I have missed this?” one person wondered.

“Most actors put layers on between takes and sometimes leave them on if the shot is from the waist up,” a third user explained.

A number of films, including Avengers: Endgame, have suffered from postproduction failures.

Scroll down to see some of the most hilarious TV and film gaffes captured on social media.

While TV shows and films have teams, you’re caught red-handed!

