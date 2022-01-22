MJ Garrett, the winner of ‘The Challenge,’ was disqualified for lying about having a 10-minute lead in the final.

When sprinting to the safe containing their prize money, Challenge champions MJ Garrett and Jonna Mannion claimed they had a 10-minute lead on the other teams.

Janelle Casanave, on the other hand, chastised him for lying, claiming that she and Darrell Taylor were much closer behind the scenes.

Following their win, Jonna Mannion and MJ Garrett spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the grueling final.

They admitted that they didn’t finish the first checkpoint because Teck Holmes and Ayanna Mackins left because they didn’t think it was fair.

The duo claimed, however, that they intended to finish before the producers intervened.

If Jonna and MJ have their way, the King’s Palace may be demolished…

@paramountplus is now streaming a brand new episode of (hashtag)TheChallengeAllStars2! pic.twitter.comwYJtpIdgxt

MJ Garrett referred to Ayanna Mackins as ‘Extra’ on ‘The Challenge,’ and she clapped back.

Furthermore, the two claimed that they had previously lost time during the checkpoint due to an “error” that was beyond their control.

When it came to running to the safes, MJ claimed he and Jonna had a ten-minute lead on the other teams after completing the puzzles in the next leg.

Darrell Taylor and Janelle Casanave, he claimed, were not as close as they appeared in the episode.

In a January article, the runner-up, on the other hand, refuted his story.

The Challenge Mania, episode 2022 of the podcast

The frontrunners, Janelle and Darrell, were the first to arrive at the puzzles, but they quickly realized they had a difficult second one ahead of them.

Janelle believes they had the “hardest” puzzle after watching the episode and seeing the other teams’ puzzles, and she doesn’t understand why the finals have such “unequal” checkpoints.

A new Challenge champion will be crowned in just a matter of days.

(hashtag)TheChallengeAllStars2pic.twitter.comcyzBh2IT0C

During this time, the runner-up noted that they had lost their lead because the second puzzle had stumped her.

The Inferno 3 champ admitted the winner’s “inaccurate” detail “disappointed” her and claimed she only addressed it because he specifically brought it up in the interview.

She later added, “Why do we have to put each other down and make things up?”

Janelle claims that the winning team was about two minutes ahead of her and Darrell when they arrived at their safes.

The lockboxes were also admitted by MJ…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

The King’s Palace might be on the chopping block if Jonna and MJ get their way… Catch a brand new episode #TheChallengeAllStars2 now streaming on @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/wYJtpIdgxt — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) December 24, 2021

In just 2️⃣ days a new Challenge champion will be crowned. Sound off below if you think Darrell and Janelle got this in the bag! #TheChallengeAllStars2pic.twitter.com/cyzBh2IT0C — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) January 11, 2022