Mj Rodriguez is the first transgender actress to win a Golden Globe.

Mj Rodriguez, whose full name is Michaela Jaé, has made history as the first transgender woman to win a Golden Globe on Sunday.

For her role as Blanca Evangelista in the FX series, the 31-year-old won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama.

Rodriguez took to Instagram to share the good news.

“OMG OMGGG!!!! @goldenglobes Wow! You talking about a sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that will open for many more young talented individuals,” she wrote next to the official announcement photo.

“They’ll realize it’s more than possible.”

They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark, New Jersey, had a dream to change the minds of others. WITH LOVE LOVE WINS To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach for the stars!!!!! @goldenglobes To the nominees we are Queens

I’m overjoyed to be sharing space with you! Each and every one of you women is incredible.”

Michaela Jaé (@mjrodriguez7) shared a post.

Due to backlash over the HFPA’s lack of diversity, the 2022 Golden Globes ceremony was not broadcast live. As a result, Rodriguez was unable to give a televised speech, so she went live on Instagram.

“First and foremost, thank you Golden Globes.

She exclaimed, “This is for the LGBTQAI Black, Latina, Asian, and the many multi-colors of the beautiful rainbow all over the freaking world.”

“This isn’t just for me; it’s for you, too.”

This is the door that will be opened for you.

I am not one of those people.

For you.

There are going to be a lot of young, talented, and successful people who will be able to trail in and storm in through the door.”

Rodriguez went on to thank Ryan Murphy, the show’s creator, for “actually seeing me,” as well as the show’s writers and her co-stars Dominique Jackson, Angelica Ross, and Indya Moore.

“BLANCA!!!!!!!!!! Shouting congratulations to the incomparable @mjrodriguez7!!! You have been leading our family our cast with such heart and skill since season one,” Ross exclaimed on Instagram.

Let’s get ready to party!!! (hashtag)goldenglobes (hashtag)posefx.”

Laverne Cox also left a lengthy message of congratulations.

