MLK Weekend Deals 2021 A to Z: Shop From the Convenience of Your Own Home

From A to Z, the Best MLK Weekend Deals 2021: Shop From the Convenience of Your Own Home

Take advantage of fantastic discounts on fashion, beauty, home décor, and more!

We hand-picked these deals and products because we love them and think you will too, especially at these prices.

Because E! has affiliate relationships, we may receive a commission if you buy something after clicking on one of our links.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items, and prices are correct at the time of publication.

We’re looking forward to spending time with family and friends, but it’s also a great opportunity to shop.

There are a plethora of fantastic MLK Weekend sales to be found.

A large number of brands are offering significant discounts.

Not only is it a great time to shop for fashion and beauty, but there are also some amazing home deals on appliances, mattresses, décor, and everything in between; there are almost too many to keep track of, but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve gathered the best offers for you.

Shop below, take advantage of all the great sales, and keep this link bookmarked because we’ll be adding more great deals to this list as time goes on.

Abercrombie & Fitch: Get up to 60% off when you shop at Abercrombie & Fitch.

Clearance items at American Eagle can save you up to 60%.

Anthropologie: Take advantage of Anthropologie’s biggest sale of the year, which includes an extra 40% off sale items.

ASOS: Shop at ASOS for up to 50% off.

BaubleBar: Save up to 80% on sale items.

When you shop the Big Bed andamp; Bath Event at Bed Bath and Beyond, you’ll save 25%.

BuyBuy Baby: Save big on strollers, car seats, baby furniture, breathing wear andamp; accessories, and health and safety essentials with their biggest sale of the year.

Coach is offering a 50% discount on all winter sale styles, including bags, backpacks, wallets, shoes, and more.

Coach Outlet: Get up to 75% off clearance items at the Coach Outlet.

Save 40% on athletic shoes and 25% on Sorel at DSW.

Ella Paradis: During Ella Paradis’ Semi-Annual Sale, you can save up to 87 percent.

Gap: Use the code FAST to get an extra 50% off sale items and the code PERK to get an extra 40% off regular prices.

Good American: Get a 25% discount at Good American when you use the code TAKE25.

Get an additional 50% off at JCrew.

The Best MLK Weekend Deals 2021 A to Z: Shop These Sales From the Comfort of Home