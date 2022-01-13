Moab Police Made “Several Unintentional Mistakes” in Gabby Petito Case, According to Investigation

An investigator looked into how Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s alleged domestic dispute in Utah was handled by the police.

Petito was “very likely” a victim of long-term domestic violence, according to the findings.

This story contains themes of domestic violence, death, and suicide.

Authorities are still looking into the events leading up to Gabby Petito’s death nearly four months after her body was discovered in Wyoming.

Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, had a fight the month before she was reported missing, according to body camera footage released by police in Moab, Utah, last fall.

Officers pulled over the couple, who were on their way to the beach in their van, after receiving a 911 call about a possible domestic incident.

According to a statement from the City of Moab obtained by E! News on Wednesday, Jan. 10, a new investigation determined that the officers who responded to the incident made “several unintentional mistakes.”

An independent law enforcement agency completed a “thorough review” of the Aug. 15 incident, according to the city.

Petito, 22, and Laundrie, 23, were stopped 12 times.

The officers failed to cite Petito for domestic violence, according to the statement, and the original 911 caller’s statement was never obtained.

The report concludes that Petito was “very likely” a “long-term victim of domestic violence, whether that be physically, mentally, andor emotionally,” based on an investigation by Captain Brandon Ratcliffe of the Price City Police Department.

“Gabby had a job, but she quit to accompany Brian on his road trip across the country.

“Gabby was attempting to launch an online career, which Brian did not support or believe she could succeed,” it stated.

“In an attempt to keep Gabby under control, Brian tried locking her out of the van.

Brian claimed that he was attempting to’make’ Gabby calm down, while Gabby claimed that she was attempting to persuade Brian to stop telling her to do so.

Brian also told Gabby to’shut up,’ according to Gabby.

“The specific act of grabbing someone’s face is extremely personal, violent, and controlling,” the investigator said, adding that he could “only assume” that Laundrie grabbed Petito’s face to try to “make” her calm down or be quiet.

Law enforcement could only act on the information they were given, even if there were some signs that Brian was the long-term primary aggressor.”

“Just because Gabby…,” the conclusion added.

