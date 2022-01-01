Model Abby Champion flaunts her incredible figure in a blue bikini.

In a blue bikini, model Abby Champion flaunts her amazing physique.

“Hasta la vista, baby,” says Abby Champion, as the year comes to a close with a sea view.

In swimwear for Calzedonia, the US model girlfriend of movie muscleman Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Patrick struck a sultry pose.

Patrick, 28, and Abby, 24, have been dating for five years.

And she must have persuaded him that blondes have more fun, because they recently posed for a selfie, Patrick sporting freshly dyed peroxide locks.

Patrick was last seen with his brother Joseph Baena in over ten years earlier this year.

The sighting comes ten years after the 73-year-old’s scandal with his love child was made public.

Arnold had an affair while married to Maria Shriver and had a son named Joseph.