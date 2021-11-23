Model Charlie Wilson was spotted kissing Julianne Hough.

Julianne Hough appears to be on her way out.

The 33-year-old dancer and actress was seen kissing model Charlie Wilson on the lips.

Wilson was greeted with a big hug and kiss by Hough outside of a restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon.

Hough filed for divorce from husband Brooks Laich a year ago, and the sighting comes just one year later.

After three years of marriage, Hough and Laich announced their separation in May 2020, and in November of that year, the Safe Haven actress filed for divorce.

During the coronavirus pandemic, they were quarantined separately prior to their split.

While Laich was in Idaho, the former Dancing With the Stars judge stayed at home in Los Angeles.

A source told ET that the couple attempted to reconcile shortly after Hough’s filing before calling it quits.

“Julianne and Brooks gave it their all and realized they weren’t meant to be together,” a source said.

“The extra time they spent together after their separation was necessary, and they are both doing well.”

Hough missed Laich after their first split, according to ET’s source, and “a huge part of her felt they still had a chance to make their marriage work.”

Brooks had no desire for his marriage to end, and it was a painful experience for him.

He didn’t want to be hurt again, so he was cautious when they first discussed reconciliation.”

Hough felt “like she hasn’t had a chance to live her life to the fullest” and needed “even more time to discover herself,” according to the source.

“Brooks is sad, but he’s also relieved and looking forward to his next adventure.”

He gave it his all and now has no regrets,” the source said at the time.

“Both of them struggled with the decision to divorce.

Julianne finally realized it was time.”

During their time apart, Hough sparked dating rumors when she was photographed with actor Ben Barnes in Los Angeles, but the two’s relationship was never confirmed.

In August, Laich went Instagram official with CrossFit athlete Katrn Tanja Davsdóttir.

