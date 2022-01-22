Model Hana Cross joins Scott Disick for a dinner date.

Scott Disick Meets Model Hana Cross for Dinner

Scott Disick was back at Nobu with Hana Cross, this time putting the boo in Malibu.

Check out the bright outfits they wore to dinner in Malibu this week.

It’s possible that the Lord has found a new lady.

On Thursday, Jan. 10, Scott Disick was spotted out to dinner with model Hana Cross.

Twenty-first.

Two months after being seen enjoying the restaurant’s seafood fare, the couple returned to Nobu in Malibu for another night out together.

Scott was dressed in a bright pink hoodie and oversized denim pants this time, while his 24-year-old companion was dressed in a black jacket, red patterned ensemble, chunky knee-high boots, and a Vivienne Westwood pearl necklace.

A source told E! News that when they were seen out together in November, it was nothing serious.

Following his split from Amelia Hamlin, Scott, 38, was “getting back out on the dating scene and enjoying himself,” according to the source.

“He’s having fun with Hana,” the insider explained, “but that’s all it is for now.”

According to the source, he hadn’t “fully recovered” from the September breakup and the news that ex-Kourtney Kardashian was engaged to Travis Barker.

He’s been seen with a few different women since then.

Scott was spotted with his ex-girlfriend Christine Burke in mid-November, followed by two mystery women later that month.

He met the two at Nobu, as he did Hana, with one woman, according to an eyewitness.

According to the witness, they stayed in the restaurant for several hours with some additional friends before leaving at 11 p.m.

Last year, a second source told E! News, “Scott is dating around and getting back out there.”

“Through mutual friends, he reconnected with his ex-girlfriend Christine, and the two have been texting and hanging out.”

Scott has been reconnecting with a lot of people from his past now that he’s single, and he’s trying to go out more.”

That brings us to this week, when he reunited with Hana, Brooklyn Beckham’s ex-girlfriend, at the hotspot.

Scott has turned his attention to the love life of yet another Kardashian sister, in addition to his own.

The Flip It Like Disick star appeared to make a reference to Pete Davidson’s BDE in…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Scott Disick Steps Out for Dinner Date With Model Hana Cross