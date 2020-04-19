Model Iskra Lawrence and Boyfriend Philip Payne Welcome First Child

Oh baby, baby!

Model Iskra Lawrence has a lot to celebrate. The 29-year-old star shared the exciting and special news that she and her boyfriend, Philip Payne, welcomed their first child together.

At this time, the couple plans to keep personal details about their little one to themselves. However, the British model opened up about being a first-time parent and a new “family of three.”

“I have no idea how to even think right now let alone “do an announcement post” but I feel so close to so many of you,” she began her lengthy Instagram post. “You’ve been my online fam for so many years and I’m beyond overwhelmed to tell you baby P has arrived.”

She added, “Me and daddy @philipapayne are taking time to be in awe that we are now a family of three and when I’m ready I cannot wait to share more details with you all on my home birth and this tiny human that we love beyond measure.”

Unlike most celebrities and influencers, the proud momma explained that she feels more “protective” of what she posts online now that she has someone else’s well-being to think about.

“It’s going to be a huge decision to figure out how much to share online with millions of people,” she shared. “As you know most of you have shown nothing but kindness but we also have received death threats and hate.”

The British star hopes to find a balance between uploading content about her little nugget, while still keeping some privacy.

“I’m feeling super protective and never want my baby to feel like we over exposed them and they never got the choice whether they wanted intimate details or photos shared,” she added. “So it’s new territory because I’m very open with you all about many aspects of my life and health etc…”

Despite that decision, however, Iskra expressed her gratitude towards her followers for all of their “love and support” throughout her pregnancy journey.

“Thanks for reading all of this, we are all safe and well and just in heaven,” she said. “So thank you again sending you all so so much love.”

At this time, Philip hasn’t shared the news about his baby. However, in November, he shared his excitement over being a father.

“How did I get this blessed, what on earth did I do to deserve this much happiness and favor? I’m entirely in awe at his grace,” he captioned his post. “So much has changed so fast in such a short amount of time and I’d be lying if I didn’t say it’s all been taking me for a spin lol so many emotions, excited, scared AF, vulnerable, questions, Do I have what it takes? Am I ready? How do i become the best dad?”

He added, “I’m going be the best parent I can possibly be because I have the best partner I could possibly have. You’re going to be an incredible mother @iskra and I’m going to give you and this little soul everything I have. WE ARE GOING TO KILL IIIIT!!!!”

It looks like they already are! Congrats to the couple on the new addition to their family.