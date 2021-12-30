Model J Mulan is surprised by Kanye West at her birthday party.

At J Mulan’s birthday party, Kanye West surprises her.

With a surprise appearance, Kanye West made model J Mulan’s birthday even sweeter.

According to an onlooker, the 44-year-old rapper arrived at James Harden’s Thirteen restaurant in Houston, Texas, “around midnight” on Wednesday for the birthday bash.

“When Kanye and Justin Laboy arrived, J Mulan was taken aback.

“DJ Maiya Papaya was playing all of Kanye’s hits, and he was jamming out to his music and showing the DJ love throughout the night,” the onlooker continues.

Kanye was gracious to all of his fans and willing to pose for photos with anyone who asked.

Kanye stayed at Thirteen until it closed, and the venue stayed open later than usual for him.”

On her Instagram page, J Mulan posted a video of the rapper’s surprise appearance.

While “Number One” by Pharrell Williams and Kanye plays in the background, the two pose for photos together.

As the two separate, the rapper flashes a smile as he hugs J Mulan, who then breaks into a dance.

The birthday girl captioned her post, “KANYE WEST PULLED UP FOR MY MF BIRTHDAY PARTY!!!!!!!”

J Mulan (@jmulan) shared this post.

The “Famous” rapper recently purchased a home on the same street as his ex, Kim Kardashian West, and their four children for (dollar)4.5 million, according to ET.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Hidden Hills, California, was purchased in December.

The GRAMMY-winning rapper’s purchase comes in the same month that the founder of SKIMS filed to have her marriage terminated more quickly.

“Kanye really wanted to buy a home near Kim and their kids so he could be close to them,” a source tells ET.

“Kanye saw a house on Kim’s block that was for sale and jumped at the opportunity to buy it.”

Kim and Kanye are parents to eight-year-old North, six-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago, and two-year-old Psalm, according to the source.

Kanye “also still wants to win [Kim] back,” according to the source, in addition to being near his kids.

