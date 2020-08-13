Model Nina Agdal looks sensational in cream undies as she poses for sexy photoshoot

DANISH supermodel Nina Agdal stuns in a scand-tily clad photo-shoot which will no doubt raise the scorching temperatures through the roof.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star, 28, flaunts her toned physique in a skimpy bikini ensemble for Turkish lingerie company, Yeni Inci.

Nina was scouted by Elite after entering a competition to find the modelling world’s next big star.

Since then she’s landed a number of big money campaigns for lingerie brands including Victoria’s Secret.

The ex-Victoria’s Secret beauty has been spending much of lockdown with her long-term boyfriend, Jack Brinkley-Cook, 25, who is the son of American model, Christie Brinkley, 66.

The couple are currently staying at the catwalk legend’s plush pad in the Hamptons, New York.

Posting to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the star, who has previously dated US actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, 45, simply wrote to her 1.6m follower: “These colors.”

Last year she moaned on Instagram that ‘nobody cares’ about her unless she’s semi-naked.

Nina posted a picture of herself on a beach and wrote: “Since nobody cares unless I take my clothes off here’s another semi naked picture of me.”

That hasn’t stopped her continuing to post sultry snaps that boast thousands of likes on the social media platform.

