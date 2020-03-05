Model rakes in £10,000-a-month by selling £200 bikini snaps and chatting to her ‘fans’

A glamour model has revealed how she made £10,000 in a single month by selling racy bikini pictures and worn swimwear to ‘fans’ online.

Apollonia Llewellyn, 20, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, bolstered the money she earns as a glamour model and influencer by signing up to OnlyFans – an online subscription service where content creators provide exclusive material to their subscribers, or ‘fans’.

Apollonia, who was bullied at school for being ‘fat and ugly’, charges subscribers between £5 and £200 for direct messages and provocative swimwear shots, and even sells previously worn shoes, leggings and bikinis.

Fans also pay her random ‘tips’ of up to £400 in exchange for messages.

Apollonia, who has the support of her boyfriend Billy Mole, 21, said it adds to the £40,000-a-year she makes from her work as a glamour model and influencer.

She said: ‘My experience on it has been life-changing since I went on there. I’ve always had a good income but this has completely changed it.

‘I’ve sold loads of things on there, people have bought bikinis, latex leggings, worn shoes.’

Apollonia said she was initially hesitant to join the site as she thought she’d have to post nude content, which she does not do.

Supported by her glazier boyfriend, Apollonia set up an account on 7 November and by the end of the month she had earned £10,000.

She revealed she has spent £6,000 on her family alone in the lead up to Christmas.

She continued: ‘I get to do way more things and buy nice things for my family. My boyfriend and I are also saving for a house and I’ve saved £8,000 so far.’

In addition to making cash from selling snaps, personal items and chatting with fans, Apollonia also rakes in extra cash from fans who send hefty tips.

Apollonia continued: ‘When a fan talks to you they can also send tips, I get them a lot. Last week someone sent £500 to my bank.

‘Another guy gave me £400 and said he gets a buzz out of giving me cash, like a fetish, it’s honestly just crazy.’

Now Apollonia is putting the money towards travelling and has already booked 12 holidays over 12 months.

She added: ‘This year I want to go on 12 holidays in 12 months – I’ve already been on holiday once a month so far.’