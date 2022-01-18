Mollie Fitzgerald, Captain America’s new mugshot, SMILES after being found incompetent to stand trial for’murdering mom.’

Mollie Fitzgerald, the star of Captain America, smiles in her new mugshot after being found incompetent to stand trial for the murder of her mother.

Mollie Fitzgerald, 40, was charged with second-degree murder after her mother Patricia Fitzgerald was stabbed to death in December 2019.

Mollie’s new never-before-seen mugshot has been revealed exclusively by The Sun, in which the actress can be seen smiling despite the serious charge against her.

Mollie did not show up for a scheduling conference scheduled for January 12, 2022, according to online court records.

Mollie was “transported to Larned,” most likely Larned State Psychiatric Hospital, according to the records.

She was ordered to appear in court via zoom for a rescheduled hearing in April 2022.

Three mental health doctors had previously stated that she was unfit to stand trial, and the court had been satisfied with their findings, according to her attorney, Jason Billam.

He claimed Mollie couldn’t help her lawyer prepare a defense because she was “confused” about the legal process.

According to the attorney, she has since been returned to a state mental hospital, where she will continue her treatment.

The Olathe Police Department was dispatched to an armed disturbance on December 20, 2019, as previously reported by The Sun.

Patricia, 68, was discovered dead in her home by police.

The incident’s 911 dispatch audio was previously obtained by The Sun.

“Matter with a knife,” said one operator.

Perp now claims she took the knife and used it to murder her mother.”

Mollie’s friend told The Sun in January 2020 that in the years leading up to the fatal stabbing, the troubled actress went from “sweet” to “paranoid.”

Mollie’s friend, who requested anonymity, noticed a shift in her when she began posting strange statuses on social media.

“A couple of years ago, I noticed the strange posts online about being electromagnetically abused, which is what I believe it was, and government spying,” the pal claimed.

“It was all very paranoid and strange, so I knew something wasn’t right.”

Mollie was also accused of being “paranoid” and “crazy” by her own parents, according to her friend.

“I felt she was going off the rails and was going to do something crazy,” the confidant continued.

But never murder.”

Despite her downward spiral, Mollie is remembered as a “fun, sweet, and amazing person” by her friend.

In Captain America: The First Avenger, Mollie starred as Stark Girl.

Other films in which he has appeared include The Lawful Truth from 2014 and Trouble Is My Business from 2018.

