Molly-Mae, a multi-millionaire, says she won’t have children with Tommy for two years so she can set herself up financially.

MOLLY-MAE Hague wants to put off having children with Tommy Fury in order to “take advantage” of the opportunities she now has.

The Love Island contestant was recently chastised for bragging about her work ethic and declaring that she would rather make money than make friends.

Molly, 22, said last year on her YouTube channel, before her recent comments went viral, “I’ll be completely honest, sometimes I get really excited by the idea and I think I want to have kids RIGHT NOW.”

“However, it is my manager Fran who convinces me that the next couple of years of my life are the most crucial for me to seize and work as hard as I can to set myself up for the rest of my life.”

“It’s never too late to start a family and have children.”

Tommy claims he is already trying to get Molly pregnant and wants eight children, while she previously claimed she would be married to him by the time she is 26.

“Yes, we have, we’ve been snoodling in the bedroom,” he said last year. “I want twins by the time I’m 22, simple as that.”

Molly desires six children, whereas I desire eight.”

Molly also revealed that she is currently not using any form of contraception, but that it was not a conscious decision to become pregnant.

“I started taking the pill for the first time a few weeks ago,” she explained.

Finding a good time to take the pill each day was extremely difficult for me.

I began taking it and discovered that it is not for me.

Molly made headlines last week when she appeared on Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO podcast, where she was questioned about her work ethic.

The businesswoman’s net worth is estimated to be in the millions of pounds.

Some have dubbed her “tone deaf” following comments she made on the podcast last month, in which she said, “You’re given one life, and it’s up to you what you do with it.”

You have complete freedom of movement.

“When I’ve talked about it before, I’ve gotten a lot of pushback, with people saying things like, ‘It’s easy for you to say that because you didn’t grow up in poverty, so for you to sit there and say we all have the same 24 hours in a day is not correct.’

“However, what I’m saying is correct from a technical standpoint.

“We do,” said the TV personality.

“I understand that we all come from different backgrounds, that we were raised in different ways, and that we all have different financial situations, but I believe that if you really want something bad enough, you can get it.”

“It all depends on how far you’re willing to go in order to obtain…

