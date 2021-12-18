Molly-Mae Hague flaunts her new green nails, which go perfectly with her £3,850 Van Cleef bracelet.

Molly-Mae Hague flaunts her new green Van Cleef bracelet, which she paid £3,850 for.

MOLLY-Mae Hague showed off the stunning results of matching her nails to her posh jewelry.

The 22-year-old Love Island contestant walked fans through the entire process of getting her nails done, even asking them to help her pick a color.

Molly took to Instagram stories to show off her short, bare nails before showing fans how to apply nail extensions.

Then she presented fans with a variety of color options and asked them to vote, hoping that her 6.2 million followers would be able to assist her in making a decision.

Molly proudly displayed the winning nail polish shade, ‘Earth.’

Her forest green long square nails complemented her £3,00 Van Cleef andamp; Arpels Vintage Alhambra bracelet with five clover motifs perfectly.

Tommy Fury, her boyfriend, gave her the stunning yellow gold and malachite jewellery for her 22nd birthday in May.

Her new nails come just days after she was trolled for saying she’d rather make money than have friends, and she spent £2,500 on a new Chanel handbag.

She frequently shares photos of her designer purchases on social media, and on Thursday she showed off her light grey bag, which was emblazoned with the famous fashion house’s logo.

The creative director of Pretty Little Thing recently stated that she would rather be out making money than wasting time expanding her social circle.

“My circle is minuscule,” she said on the CEO Diary podcast.

“I’m in a circle of about five people, and that includes friends.”

The 22-year-old admitted that her circle is “absolutely tiny,” but she “likes it that way.” She is close friends with fellow Love Island star Maura Higgins.

She explained, “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

“I go to bed, work, and spend time with my boyfriend.”

“That is my entire life.”

A social life is unimportant to me.

It’s never piqued my interest.”

The health-conscious actress claims she does not drink alcohol and does not enjoy parties or going out.

“It’s not for me,” says the narrator.

She stated, “I’d rather just focus on making money, being successful, and being happy.”

“Friends come and go, and I think it’s a waste of time.”

Molly-Mae admits that making new friends takes time and that she has “lost a lot of friends” since she first appeared on Love Island in 2019.

“It sounds savage,” she admitted, “but sometimes friends just – they don’t cling on, but they don’t add much.”

“I know that sounds a little savage, but… I’m no longer that girl from Hitchin.”

No, I’m not…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.