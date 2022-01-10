Molly-Mae Hague of Love Island Apologizes After Backlash for ‘Misunderstood’ Poverty Comments

Molly-Mae Hague of Love Island apologises after receiving backlash for her’misunderstood’ comments about poverty.

After being slammed for saying that everyone “has the same 24 hours in a day” to improve their lives, Molly-Mae Hague apologized for her recent remarks about wealth, poverty, and work ethic.

“I wanted to come back online today as usual, but before I do, I just wanted to say this… When I say or post anything online, it is never with malice or ill intent,” the former Love Island UK star, 22, wrote on Monday, January 10 via her Instagram Story.

“I understand that things can affect people differently, but I just want to emphasize that I would never intend to hurt or upset anyone with anything I say or do.”

“I apologize to the people who have been negatively affected or misunderstood the meaning of what I said in the podcast, the intentions of the podcast were only ever to tell my story and inspire from my own experience,” the British TV personality continued.

Hague, the creative director of the Pretty Little Thing fashion label, made headlines earlier this month when a portion of her interview with “The Diary of a CEO” podcast from December 2021 resurfaced.

The former reality star detailed her rise to the top during her appearance, but her comments about her own success sparked debate among some listeners.

Last month, Hague told podcast host Steven Bartlett, “You’re given one life, and it’s up to you what you do with it.”

“It’s like, you can go in any direction.”

I’ve been slammed a little bit when I’ve talked about it before.”

“It’s easy for you to say,” she explained, according to some critics.

You didn’t grow up in a poor household.

You haven’t had to deal with major financial difficulties as a child.

So you can’t sit there and say, ‘We all have the same 24 hours in a day.’

Hague, who met her boyfriend Tommy Fury on season 5 of Love Island, doubled down on her comments, claiming that “technically what I’m saying is correct, we do [have the same number of hours].”

“Obviously, we all come from different backgrounds and we’re all different,” the influencer explained.

