Molly-Mae Hague’s grandstanding has been exposed – thanks to a £1 million beauty deal.

LAST WEEK, she told fans that if they work hard enough, they can achieve anything they want, but the absurdity of Molly-Mae Hague’s grandstanding has quickly surfaced.

She’s landed her latest megabucks deal — a seven-figure sum from fashion giant Beauty Works — just a week after making “tone deaf” remarks about poverty and success.

I’ve put in a lot of effort this week, but no one has handed me a million pounds — and it’s beginning to feel like she may have underestimated her own extraordinary good fortune.

Okay, I’ll say it again.

She has no idea how fortunate she is, given that her 15 minutes of fame on Love Island and the fact that she is reasonably attractive have made her a millionaire.

Molly is already the creative director of fast fashion label Pretty Little Thing, which she signed for a seven-figure fee last summer.

She’s now signed a lucrative new deal with a cosmetics company.

“Molly’s Beauty Works collection was a hit, so she’s signed with them until winter 2022,” a source said.

It’s worth a lot of money.”

Molly has worked with a number of well-known brands over the years, including Starbucks and EGO shoes, and she also runs her own fake tan company, Filter by Molly-Mae.

Molly has 1.63 million YouTube subscribers and 6.2 million Instagram followers.

The businesswoman’s latest deal comes after she was chastised for comments she made on the Diary Of A CEO podcast about her success, which went viral last week.

During a discussion about people’s opportunities, Molly told host Steven Bartlett that “we all have the same 24 hours in the day.”

Some listeners, however, slammed the comments as “tone deaf.”

Molly finally addressed the fallout and issued an apology on Monday night after receiving backlash for her remarks.

“I apologise to the people who have been negatively affected or misunderstood the meaning of what I said in the podcast,” she wrote on Instagram.

“The only goal was to tell my story and inspire others through my own experiences.”

What a hero you’ve got there.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian seem to be competing to see who can have the most whirlwind romance.

She met comedian Pete Davidson in the fall and has already introduced him to her family and taken a vacation with him.

This week, the couple was seen holding hands on a date night in Beverly Hills. However, her estranged husband Kanye West is attempting to rival their romance with his latest love interest, actress Julia Fox.

He has already flown her to New York and Los Angeles, despite the fact that they only met on New Year’s Eve in Miami.

He took her to a party on Wednesday evening…

