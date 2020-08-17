Molly-Mae swoons over Tommy Fury as they finally reunite after star feared for her life on horror boat trip

MOLLY-MAE and Tommy Fury are finally back together after the Love Island star ‘feared for her life’ on a horror boat trip yesterday.

The blonde was overjoyed to be reunited with her boyfriend in Crete, sharing a snap of the boxer with the caption “missed that view”.

Molly-Mae also posted a clip of their lunch, writing “BACK WITH MY BABYYY”.

Meanwhile, Tommy shared a sweet video of the pair cuddled up together writing “REUNITED AT LAST” followed by a heart emoji.

Molly-Mae has been living it up in Crete with her sister Zoe, fellow Love Islander Maura Higgins and hairdresser Jay Birmingham.

Tommy had been holidaying on another Greek island – Rhodes.

Molly-Mae’s trip took a terrifying turn on Saturday, with the star revealing the group were “fearing for our lives” during a rocky yacht trip.

Love Island stars Molly-Mae and Maura forced the boat to turn back as they were “petrified” and “nearly vomiting”.

Maura told her followers that they boarded “what we thought was a beautiful yacht” but things soon took a turn for the worse.

The brunette said she and hairdresser Jay Birmingham were “nearly vomiting” while Molly-Mae said her lookalike sister Zoe was “crying”.

Molly-Mae added: “I don’t know how I’m here right now.”

Maura went on to share some footage of their boat trip.

Jay has his head on the table, while Zoe demands the crew to turn back.

A greenish looking Maura can be seen sitting in the corner.

Molly-Mae later told her followers “the waves were that bad the boat was almost capsizing”.

The reality stars have been enjoying themselves in Greece otherwise.

On Friday night, the group enjoyed some drinks and one thing led to another.

As they headed back to their rooms, Zoe decided to have a quick play on a piano and Maura was more than happy to provide the vocals.