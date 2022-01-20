Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, and Other Members of the ‘The Breakfast Club’ Cast

Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, and Other ‘The Breakfast Club’ Cast Members: Where Are They Now?

It all began with a brain, an athlete, a loser, a princess, and a thief.

In 1985, the world was introduced to five teenagers from diverse backgrounds who were forced to spend a Saturday in detention for nine hours.

The Breakfast Club’s success helped launch the careers of the Brat Pack — Anthony Michael Hall, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Molly Ringwald, and Judd Nelson — and critics consider it to be one of director John Hughes’ best films.

On Saturday, March 24, 1984, Brian Johnson (Hall), Andrew Clark (Estevez), Allison Reynolds (Sheedy), Claire Standish (Ringwald), and John Bender (Nelson) gather in the fictional Shermer High School library to serve detention from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Richard Vernon (Paul Gleason), their tyrannical assistant principal, assigns each student a 1,000-word essay describing “who you think you are,” as well as orders them not to speak, leave their seats, or sleep until they are released — all while checking in on them on a regular basis.

Brian, Andrew, Allison, Claire, and John bicker, share dark secrets, smoke a little pot, and eventually become unlikely friends over the course of the 97-minute film.

Finally, they hand in a single essay to the assistant principal, addressed to “Sincerely yours, the Breakfast Club.”

Hall and Ringwald, who previously starred in Hughes’ 1984 classic Sixteen Candles, reunited for this film.

Despite the fact that The Breakfast Club was not nominated for any major awards at the time, it is now widely regarded as one of cinema’s most iconic films.

The Library of Congress selected the dramedy for preservation in the United States National Film Registry one year after it celebrated its 30th anniversary, joining the ranks of game-changers such as Titanic, Toy Story, The Lion King, Forrest Gump, Schindler’s List, A League of Their Own, Goodfellas, Top Gun, Purple Rain, ET the Extra-Terrestrial, The Shining, Star Wars, and Jaws.

Sheedy said in March 2015, when speaking about the film’s 30th anniversary, that she “loved” the script when she first read it, but that she was still surprised by how popular it became.



