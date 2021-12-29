Molly Smith of Love Island says that she was bullied because of her small boobs, but that going under the knife helped her overcome her ‘bikini fear.’

Molly Smith of Love Island says that she was teased about her small boobs, but that going under the knife helped her overcome her ‘bikini fear.’

Molly Smith, flaunting her incredible figure in the Love Island villa, exuded confidence.

However, the 27-year-old model has revealed that she was taunted by trolls because of her small boobs, and that she always pretended to have more.

“When your job is modeling bikinis and lingerie, and you put on a bra and don’t even fill it, you can feel self-conscious,” Molly explained.

“I used to shop at Primark and Ann Summers for all the padded bras and stick-on boobs,” she says.

Molly had always wanted a boob job, but her previous modeling agency had warned her that if she had surgery, some brands might not want to work with her.

“I did think, ‘Maybe they’ll just grow! I’ll have a growth spurt,'” she added.

“Plus, I was hesitant to do anything that would alter my body.”

Molly has encountered cruel trolls since appearing on the ITV dating show in the winter of 2020, but she refuses to listen to them.

“Before the surgery, I received negative comments from people who said, ‘You’re so flat chested.'”

“I simply removed those posts.”

They’re usually done by someone with no profile picture or followers.”

She responded to critics who said she was “too skinny” in September by claiming she had “never eaten so much.”

Molly, from Manchester, had a boob job with Transform Hospital Group in October and admits she was taken aback during her initial consultation.

“I’d always thought I was a 32C, and that’s the size I always bought,” she explained.

“However, they told me I was a 32B during my surgery consultation.”

She chose to add one cup size to her assets.

In the United Kingdom, breast augmentation usually costs between £3,500 and £8,000.

“So now I’m up to what I always tried to be with the padded bras anyway,” Molly said.

I didn’t want to make a mistake by going too big.

That very big boobs look from the nineties was cool at the time, but it’s not for me.”

But, perhaps unavoidably, she has faced some backlash as a result of her decision.

“I bet the same people who called me ‘flat chested’ are now slamming me for having surgery,” she said.

“Since getting my boob job, I’ve gotten far more positive comments than negative.”

‘I’ve never had any surgery, cosmetic surgery, or anything,’ Molly said last year, according to some.

I have nothing against those who do it; I just don’t want it.”

Molly, on the other hand, who landed a six-figure clothing deal…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.