Molly Smith, who appeared on Love Island, says that she was teased about her small boobs, but that going under the knife helped her overcome her ‘bikini fear.’

Molly Smith of Love Island says that she was teased about her small boobs, but that going under the knife helped her overcome her ‘bikini fear.’

Molly Smith exuded confidence as she flaunted her stunning figure in the Love Island villa.

However, the 27-year-old model has revealed that nasty trolls teased her about her small boobs, and she always pretended to have more.

“When your job is modeling bikinis and lingerie, and you put on a bra and you’re not even filling it,” Molly explained.

“I used to shop for padded bras and stick-on boobs at Primark and Ann Summers.”

Molly had always wanted a boob job, but her previous modeling agency had warned her that if she had surgery, some brands might not want to work with her.

“I did think, ‘Maybe they’ll just grow! I’ll have a growth spurt,'” she added.

“Plus, I was hesitant to do anything that would alter my body.”

Molly has encountered cruel trolls since appearing on the ITV dating show in the winter of 2020, but she refuses to listen to them.

“I had negative comments from people saying, ‘You’re so flat chested,’ before I had the surgery,” she explained.

“I simply removed those posts.”

They’re usually perpetrated by someone with no profile picture or followers.”

She retaliated against bodyshamers who said she was “too skinny” in September, claiming she had “never eaten so much.”

Molly, from Manchester, had a boob job with Transform Hospital Group in October and admits she was taken aback during her initial consultation.

“I’d always assumed I was a 32C, so that’s what I bought,” she explained.

“However, they told me I was a 32B during my surgery consultation.”

She chose to increase her breast size by one cup size.

Breast augmentation can cost anywhere from £3,500 to £8,000 in the United Kingdom.

“So now I’m up to what I always tried to be with the padded bras anyway,” Molly explained.

I didn’t want to overextend myself.

That very big boobs look from the 1990s was cool at the time, but it’s not for me.”

But, perhaps predictably, she has faced some backlash as a result of her decision.

“I’m sure the same people who called me ‘flat chested’ are now criticizing me for having surgery,” she said.

“Since getting my boob job, the number of positive comments I’ve gotten has far outnumbered any negative ones.”

‘I’ve never had any surgery, cosmetic surgery, or anything,’ Molly said last year, according to some.

I don’t have anything against those who do so; I just don’t want it.”

Molly, on the other hand, who recently signed a six-figure clothing deal…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.