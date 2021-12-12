Molly Yeh of ‘Girl Meets Farm’ says chicken schnitzel is one of her top five favorite foods.

Molly Yeh of ‘Girl Meets Farm’ says chicken schnitzel is “one of my top 5 favorite foods.”

Molly Yeh enjoys foods that remind her of special occasions in her life.

Chicken Schnitzel is one of her most cherished food memories.

The Girl Meets Farm and Food Network star can’t get enough of this thin-crust chicken cutlet fried until crispy and served with lemon and parsley.

Thankfully, she recorded her recipe so that it could be shared with anyone else who enjoys chicken nuggets but wants a more adult version that is both company-friendly and delicious.

It’s similar to a fried chicken cutlet in terms of flavor.

The difference, according to The Cookful, is in the way it’s tenderized.

Schnitzel is a term used to describe any cut of meat that has been tenderized or run through a cubing steak machine.

Schnitzel is a Bavarian word for breaded and fried lean meat.

The Food Network personality wrote about her love for this particular dish in her blog, My Name is Yeh.

“Did I ever tell you about the time I won a month’s worth of free schnitzel?” she asked her readers.

“One of my twelve Twitter accounts became the 5,000th follower of the local schnitzel truck when I was an Upper West Side bicycle-riding college person (and also a “restaurant blogger”) back when I was an Upper West Side bicycle-riding college person (and also a “restaurant blogger”).

For a month, you could get free schnitzel.

“It was one of the most incredible, delicious, and water-retaining months of my life,” Yeh concluded.

To make Chicken Schnitzel Yeh’s way, start by gathering all of your ingredients.

All-purpose flour, eggs, panko breadcrumbs, paprika, salt and pepper, boneless and skinless chicken breasts, and lemon wedges are among the ingredients.

In a large, heavy pot or high-sided skillet, pour about 1 12 inch of oil.

Heat to a temperature where cutlets can be fried.

Make a dredging station with a flour bowl, an egg bowl, and plain breadcrumbs.

Paprika, salt, and pepper are sprinkled over the breadcrumbs.

Between two pieces of plastic wrap, place a chicken cutlet.

Pound the meat thinly with a rolling pin.

Make an effort not to tear it.

Continue pounding the chicken until it is completely thinned out.

Using flour, egg, and breadcrumbs, coat chicken cutlets.

Preheat the oven to 350°F and fry until golden brown.

Serve with lemon wedges and a tasty side like Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes.

On the website, you can find the complete recipe…

