Molly Yeh, star of ‘Girl Meets Farm,’ shares her secret to successful weeknight meal prep: ‘It eliminates a lot of stress.’

Molly Yeh, star of ‘Girl Meets Farm,’ shares her secret to successful weeknight meal prep: ‘It relieves a lot of stress.’

Molly Yeh of Girl Meets Farm is a big proponent of meal prep on weeknights.

Yeh has learned to balance filming her popular Food Network show, editing a second cookbook called “Home, Is Where the Eggs Are,” developing new recipes, and feeding her family nutritious meals.

This process isn’t complete until she shares some mealtime secrets, which she claims “eliminate loads of stress.”

Yeh revealed seven dinner-making rules in an interview with Martha Stewart’s website.

Cook only once a week.

Enjoy simple dinners.

Make a week-long plan.

When shopping, keep an eye on the ingredients.

Maintain a stockpile of necessary ingredients.

Learn a new cooking technique.

If you’re going to cook, Yeh believes you should only do it two to three times a week.

The remaining meals will be made up of simple meals or make-ahead dinners you already have in your freezer.

“Even if you only cook two or three nights a week, there are ways to make these meals last the entire week.”

Make large batches of soup that are even better the next day as leftovers, prepare more than enough grain bowl toppings to keep in the fridge, or make doubles of anything freezer-friendly, such as casseroles, so you can freeze one and enjoy it later in the week,” she explained.

Simple dinners are sometimes the best type of meal to serve to your loved ones to keep them nourished.

Yeh is a big fan of putting together a simple dinner with a few ingredients that could become a family favorite.

Breakfast for dinner is always a hit, especially with children.

“A perfectly cooked scrambled egg with good butter, flaky salt, and a few chives or scallions with buttery crusty toast takes just a few staples and no advance planning and is heavenly,” Yeh said.

Spaghetti is another favorite in the family, she admits.

“It’s the same with pasta and marinara sauce.”

“It’s way more special than an afterthought meal when done right,” the Girl Meets Farm star claims.

Meal prep is one of Yeh’s pet peeves, as she claims her food cravings fluctuate from day to day.

“If it’s only Sunday, I can rarely predict what I’ll crave on a Tuesday!” she exclaims.

She, on the other hand, is a firm believer in the power of writing…

